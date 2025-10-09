All road maps of Russia, Azerbaijan successfully implemented — Aliyev

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted a successful implementation of the planned cooperation plans between the two countries at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The roadmaps that we have approved are being successfully implemented," the Azerbaijani leader said. He also noted that "the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission has met relatively recently, where the co-chairs discussed in detail a wide range of issues, not only trade and economic. And, of course, today is a good opportunity to go over the agenda again. It is quite extensive and positive."