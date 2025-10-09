Aliyev expresses confidence in objectivity of investigation into AZAL plane crash

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is confident that Russia's investigation into the causes of the AZAL plane crash is fair and objective.

"With this investigation under your personal watch, we have no doubt of its objectivity," he said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

The Embraer 190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau. There were 67 people on board: 62 passengers and five crew, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. 29 people survived.