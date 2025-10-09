MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Ukraine will never again revert to its 1991 borders, a reality that every Ukrainian politician must acknowledge, former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS in an interview.

"I know one thing for certain: Ukraine will never be the same. This is an undeniable truth that must be faced by all Ukrainian leaders. They cannot operate under the illusion that the country once existed in a different form. Why did the government coup happen? Had it not taken place, Ukraine would have remained within its 1991 borders. But that is not the case. The actions taken led to the current military conflict. We must confront and accept today’s realities," Azarov emphasized.

When asked about potential territorial solutions to Ukraine's ongoing issues and whether Odessa might become a Russian city, Azarov responded: "I prefer not to speculate. There are many factors that will influence the resolution of this matter.".