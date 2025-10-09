US sanctions against NIS heavily hit Serbia — Vucic

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. Introduction of sanctions by the United States against Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company will entail serious political, economic and social implications for the country, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in the address to the nation.

"Today at six o’clock in the morning, the US introduced sanctions, meaning that sanctions against Naftna Industrija Srbije became effective. This is a bad piece of news for our country, although the expected one," Vucic said.

Consequences of these measures go far beyond the framework of operations of a single company, Vucic said. "This piece of news is bad for Serbia in many aspects. The case in point is not merely functioning of a single company - these are extremely grave consequences for the entire our country in political, economic, social and any other sense," the Serbian leader stressed.