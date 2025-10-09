Vucic urges Russia to solve together problem of US sanctions against NIS

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says that he does not blame Russia for sanctions imposed by the US on the NIS company and urged Moscow to find a solution for the problem in cooperation with Belgrade.

"We request our Russian partners to think once again about implications for Serbia and try to find a solution together with us. I am well aware Russians are innocent to sanctions but as the president of the republic, I have no right to allow that my nation continues suffering without cause and I will not allow it," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

In early January 2025, the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and against Serbian NIS. The company repeatedly received postponements on sanctions from the US since then. Restrictions came into force on October 9.