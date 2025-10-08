Szijjarto condemns attempts to defend Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream

BUDAPEST, October 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has condemned Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for trying to defend the Ukrainian national suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

According to Donald Tusk, "blowing up a gas pipeline is acceptable. That’s shocking as it makes you wonder what else could be blown up and still be considered forgivable or even praiseworthy," he wrote on the X social network. "One thing is clear: we don’t want a Europe where prime ministers defend terrorists," Szijjarto added.

According to reports from Warsaw, Tusk insisted that Europe wasn't so concerned about the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines but more so that it was built in the first place to transport Russian fuel. The Polish prime minister also noted that extraditing the Ukrainian national suspected of carrying out the sabotage operation from Poland to Germany does not serve his country’s interests, but will respect the court's decision, whatever it is.