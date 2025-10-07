MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The BRICS association, the members of which cooperate on an equal basis, is creating a new type of economic relations that will fairly balance the world, Vivien Corvalan, daughter of the Chilean communist leader Luis Corvalan said in an interview with TASS.

When asked about the US's position in Latin America, taking into account the arrival of BRICS to the continent, she replied: "I hope that capitalism, starting with the United States, will gradually weaken, and the US will no longer be the country that rules the world, but will become a member of the international community with the same rights as other countries. Meanwhile, Russia, its allies, and BRICS partners will be creating a new type of economic relations that will be balanced and fairly balance the world."

The daughter of the Chilean communist leader admitted that it is very difficult for her to express a specific opinion, because the image of the United States that was formed in Latin America is a fairly stable and successful.

"Regarding BRICS in the region, it seems, at least in my country, that not everyone fully understands what this platform is and what it is for. Not everyone properly understands that, economically, the group strives to make trade fairer, to use national currencies, rather than exchanging everything through the dollar," Vivienne Corvalan noted.

According to her, the reality in Chile is that BRICS does not yet have much political influence. "But I hope that this will change," the daughter of the Chilean communist leader said.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members.

About Luis Corvalan

Luis Corvalan was a Chilean politician and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (1958-1989). After the military junta led by General Augusto Pinochet came to power, Luis Corvalan was arrested and spent several years in prison. The USSR led an international campaign for his release. In 1976, as a result of an agreement between the Soviet and Chilean authorities, brokered by the United States, Luis Corvalan was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and granted political asylum in the Soviet Union. In 1988, he officially returned to Chile.