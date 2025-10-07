Armenian PM hails Putin's contribution to developing Yerevan-Moscow ties

YEREVAN, October 7. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday during a phone call and noted his personal contribution to the development of relations between the two countries, the Armenian government's press service reported.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated the Russian President on his birthday and conveyed his best wishes. Attaching importance to the further development of relations between Armenia and Russia, Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the personal contribution of the Russian President to this development," the statement reads.