EU countries agree on limiting Russian diplomats’ travel within EU — FT

LONDON, October 7. /TASS/. EU countries have overridden Hungary's veto and agreed on restricting the travel of Russian diplomats within the EU, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, the EU authorities "will require Russian diplomats posted in EU capitals to inform other governments of their travel plans before crossing outside the border of their host country."

The initiative, put forward by the Czech Republic, is part of the new [19th] package of anti-Russian sanctions being developed by Brussels. Unanimous support is required for the package to be adopted. Hungary has become the latest EU country to lift its veto, the publication reports.

However, the "legal adoption" of the package may be delayed, according to the newspaper, due to a dispute over Austria's request to include another measure that would remove sanctions on assets linked to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to compensate Raiffeisen Bank for damages incurred in Russia.

As previously reported, authorities of the intended country of entry will need to be informed at least 24 hours before crossing the border. Diplomats will be required to provide the make, type, and license plate of their vehicle, as well as the intended border crossing points and the dates of entry and exit.

In case of traveling by train, bus, or plane, details of the carrier and route will be required. Any EU member state can deny entry or require additional permission for travel or transit through its territory.

However, states will not be required to explain the reasons for the denial, the portal notes. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that retaliatory measures from Russia would inevitably follow if the EU, at the Czech Republic's initiative, limits the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats.