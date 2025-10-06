Ukraine to place its defense production facilities in Denmark — defense minister

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Ukraine signed a memorandum with Denmark on placing new joint defense production facilities in the Danish territory, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Ukrainian defense companies will launch new joint production projects in Denmark, as stipulated by a memorandum of understanding I signed today with my Danish colleagues - Defense Minster Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs the Morten Bodskov, and Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Shmygal, the document provides for establishing joint production lines, exchanging technologies, and attracting EU financing to implement joint projects.

According to Vladimir Zelensky, a plant for joint manufacturing missiles and drones is being built in Denmark.

The Danish defense ministry said in early August that the country’s government had decided to allocate 580 million krone ($89.5 million) to buy weapons for the Ukrainian army, including Patriot air defense systems, from the United States.