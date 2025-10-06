Madagascar president appoints general Ruphin Zafisambo as new prime minister

HARARE, October 6. /TASS/. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina appointed military general Ruphin Zafisambo as the country's new prime minister.

The president made the announcement from his official residence, Iavoloha Palace, the country’s national TVM television reported.

The new premier replaced Christian Ntsay, sacked on September 29 under pressure from large-scale anti-government protests.

Mass protests against power outages and water shortages, which rapidly descended into violence, broke out in Madagascar on September 25. The civil unrest continues to this date. According to the authorities, many of the protesters are armed.

The protests were organized by the Gen Z Madagascar movement, which demands that President Rajoelina also resign.

The head of the state has repeatedly expressed his readiness for dialogue with political opponents, but has also spoken out against unconstitutional change of power in the country.