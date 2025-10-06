Parliament speaker points finger at foreign actors for inciting unrest in Georgia

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. Foreign patrons of Georgian radical groups should admit that they were behind the attempt to storm the presidential palace in Tbilisi on the day of municipal elections, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"Notably, up until now, none of the radicals’ foreign patrons have condemned the terrorist attack on the presidential palace. Now, just condemning it is not enough. They must take responsibility, because political intrigues orchestrated from the outside pushed Georgian radicals to the point of a state coup," Papuashvili wrote on Facebook (outlawed in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

On October 4, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition demonstration took place in Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas.

In the early hours of October 5, police detained five organizers of the rally, including former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava and opera singer Paata Burchuladze for calls to overthrow the government and organizing mass violence. They could face up to nine years behind bars if found guilty.