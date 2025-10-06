Iraq counts on nuclear cooperation with Russia in developing the country's energy system

CAIRO, October 6. /TASS/. Iraqi authorities count on cooperation with Russia in the use of peaceful nuclear energy when implementing plans to develop the country's energy system, Ahmed Musa, a spokesman for the Iraqi Electricity Ministry announced.

"The [Iraqi] government has approved a plan that includes the construction of new plants in several provinces, as well as the introduction of modern technologies at thermal power plants operating on dual fuels and in a combination of several cycles, which will increase Iraq's generating capacity," Musa said, according to the INA news agency.

The ministry spokesman added that the plan includes the creation of projects using wind and solar energy, waste recycling, and cooperation "within the framework of memoranda of understanding with Russia regarding the possibility of using peaceful nuclear energy in the future." Musa explained that Iraqi authorities are "open to cooperation with local and international companies willing to invest in the country's energy sector." He said the Iraqi Electricity Ministry has created "an attractive and secure investment environment, and government directives provide support for local and foreign investors, including private sector companies."