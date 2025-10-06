French PM Lecornu steps down amid backlash over new cabinet

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron following strong criticism from the opposition over the formation of the new government, Le Figaro reported.

The French leader accepted Lecornu’s resignation, the newspaper noted, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Lecornu’s term as prime minister, which lasted only 27 days, became the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic. He surpassed the record of Michel Barnier, who resigned in December 2024 after serving slightly more than three months in the role.

On Sunday evening, the secretary general of the French presidency, Emmanuel Moulin, unveiled the initial segment of the new cabinet list, with 13 out of 18 former ministers retaining their positions and ex-finance chief Bruno Le Maire appointed as defense minister. The reshuffle sparked fierce criticism from the opposition, which threatened a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, as well as from reappointed Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who stated that the new government fails to reflect a clear break from previous policies.