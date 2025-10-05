Opposition’s coup attempt failed on municipal election day, Georgian PM says

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. The opposition in Georgia attempted to stage a `Maidan’ in Tbilisi on Saturday when the former Soviet republic held a municipal election, Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze said at a news briefing.

"As regards yesterday’s developments, namely a coup attempt, it failed," the Georgian head of government said as he noted that it was a fifth attempt to change power in the past four years.

An opposition rally took place on Freedom Square in the Georgian capital on October 4. One of the protest organizers, former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava, called from the stage for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters headed to the presidential residence. They breached the fence surrounding the building, and riot police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back.

Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili threatened harsh measures against those who stormed his residence in Tbilisi. "Yesterday, these forces (protesters - TASS) called on Georgian citizens to overthrow the government. <…> A tough response will follow," he said at a news briefing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party dominated the election, scoring 81% of the vote, with 100% of ballots counted, data from the Central Election Commission showed.

Kakha Kaladze, the ruling party’s candidate for Tbilisi mayor, won 71.6% of the vote.