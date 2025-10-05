North Korea’s Kim threatens `additional military’ response to US arms buildup in region

TOKYO, October 5. /TASS/. North Korea will have to take "relevant military and technical measures" if the United State continues to build up its military presence in the region, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at the opening ceremony of the Defense Development-2025 exhibition of weapons.

"If the United States persists in the dangerous arms buildup in blatant disregard of security concerns of regional players, such developments will further propel us to take relevant military and technical measures aimed at removing new threats and maintaining the balance of power," Kim warned, without specifying exactly what measures can be taken.

According to him, the United States has been ramping up its military presence in the southern Korean Peninsula to facilitate launching "a preventive strike on the enemy, if necessary." In response to these US actions, Pyongyang has assigned "special assets" to its major targets, he said. "I think the enemy will have to worry about which direction the security environment is moving in," Kim added.

"I will not make a detail comment about it. They themselves should judge whether the territory of the Republic of Korea would be a safe place," the North Korean leader concluded.

Images released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) show that multiple weapons, including mobile launchers for ballistic missiles of varying range, cruise missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, light weapons, heavy armored vehicles, and drones of varying types are on display at the military hardware exhibition.