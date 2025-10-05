As many as 32 police officers injured in riots in Tbilisi — Deputy Interior Minister

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. At least 32 police officers were injured in the riots in Tbilisi on Saturday, one of them seriously injured, Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze said at a briefing.

"A total of 32 police officers were injured. Of these, 30 officers have minor injuries, one has serious injuries, but fortunately, his condition is stable, and one has moderate injuries," Darakhvelidze said.

An opposition rally took place in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Saturday on the day of the country's municipal elections. One of the rally's organizers, former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava, called from the stage for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." After that some protesters headed to the nearby presidential residence. Protesters breached the fence surrounding the residence and riot police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back.

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested five organizers of the protest, including Zodelava and opera singer Paata Burchuladze, for calling for the overthrow of the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison.