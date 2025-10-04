Georgian prime minister blames unrest in Tbilisi on EU ambassador

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze has stated that EU’s ambassador to Tbilisi Pawel Herczynski is to blame for the current unrest in Tbilisi.

"You know that some foreigners, including the EU representative, directly supported the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. Against this background, the EU ambassador to Georgia bears special responsibility for this," Kobakhidze said at a news briefing.

A rally is underway in Tbilisi. Demonstrators gathered during the day to protest the municipal elections. Rally organizers later urged the demonstrators to move to the presidential palace, where unrest erupted.

Georgia held local government elections on Saturday for city and municipal mayors, as well as city council members. Georgian authorities repeatedly warned the organizers of the election day rally that violations would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Levan Khabeishvili, former head of the United National Movement party founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili, and another party member, Tbilisi City Council member Zviad Kuprava, were previously arrested for calling for the overthrow of the government.