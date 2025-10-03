{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 90 killed in SFR attacks on Sudan’s El Fasher in later September — OHCHR

Amid these developments, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday called for urgent action to protects civilians

NAIROBI, October 3. /TASS/. More than 90 people died in the Sudanese city of El Fasher after attacks by units of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in late September, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"Between 19 and 29 September, at least 91 civilians were killed in RSF artillery shelling, drone strikes and ground incursions," it said.

Amid these developments, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday called for urgent action to protects civilians. "After over 500 days of unremitting siege by the RSF and incessant fighting, El Fasher is on the precipice of an even greater catastrophe if urgent measures are not taken loosen the armed vice upon the city and to protect civilians," he said. "Safe and voluntary passage of civilians must be ensured out of El Fasher, and throughout their movement along key exit routes and at checkpoints controlled by different armed actors." He also called on the parties to the conflict to ensure an immediate and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance to the city.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Clashes erupted in Khartoum and soon spread across the country, killing more than 40,000 and leaving tens of thousands more injured. More than 13 million people had to flee their homes. The situation in the country is aggravated by outbreaks of diseases, floods, and mass return of refugees amid the collapsed public health system.

The United Nations has voiced concern over the grave humanitarian situation in the region more than once. In August, the UNICEF called the city of El Fasher the epicenter of children’s sufferings, with more than 130,000 minors being cut off relief aid amid hunger, violence, and diseases.

