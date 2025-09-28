Moldovan president speaks of election interference, does not rule out annulment of results

CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has not ruled out that the results of the current parliamentary elections may be annulled due to accusations of interference in the electoral process.

"We know there was a great deal of interference, but the decisions on sanctions are taken by the competent authorities. We saw certain measures adopted by the Central Election Commission even this week," Sandu said after visiting a polling station, responding to a journalist’s question about the risk of annulment due to alleged Russian meddling. Earlier this week, the CEC barred the Heart of Moldova and Greater Moldova parties from the elections, accusing them of financing violations. The final decision on Greater Moldova still requires court approval.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov described the current election campaign in Moldova as the dirtiest he has ever encountered. He pointed to the "absolutely groundless accusations" made by the country’s leadership against Russia. Ozerov also stressed that the authorities’ refusal to allow a number of foreign observers, including those from Russia, casts doubt on the fairness of the vote.

Public opinion polls suggest that the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could lose its majority in parliament. The opposition includes the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, centered around the Party of Socialists, which includes the parties "Heart of Moldova," "Future of Moldova," and the Communist Party. Among PAS’s opponents is also the "Alternative" bloc, formed by the "National Alternative Movement," the Party for Development and Consolidation of Moldova, and the "Partidul Actiunii Comune — Congresul Civic" party. "Our Party" is also likely to enter parliament.

Voting will conclude at 9 p.m. local time [6 p.m. GMT]. The elections will be considered valid if one-third of registered voters, more than 3.2 million people, participate. The Central Election Commission is expected to announce the first preliminary results a few hours after polls close, while the final outcome must be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.