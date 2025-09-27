US demanded to hand over all enriched uranium to delay sanctions — Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. The US was ready to give Iran a three-month delay before reinstating UN Security Council sanctions, but in return demanded that all enriched uranium be handed over, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"The Americans' demand is unacceptable. They want us to give them all our enriched uranium, and in return they will give us three months, which is absolutely unacceptable," the Iranian state television and radio company quoted him as saying.

According to Pezeshkian, Washington may again want to activate the snapback mechanism in a few months (which involves restoring UN Security Council sanctions against Iran) and make a new demand. The Iranian president added that if there is a choice between snapback and unacceptable demands, the former is preferable.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted in support of the Iranian nuclear deal, for six months. According to UK permanent representative to the UN Barbara Woodward, UN sanctions against Iran will be reimposed by the end of the week.