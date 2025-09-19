EU ambassadors to discuss 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday — portal

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. EU ambassadors will meet on September 19 to discuss the next, 19th, package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Euractiv portal reported.

The European Commission (EC) intends to speed up Europe's transition away from Russian fossil fuels, considering sanctions the best way to achieve this goal, according to a European official. Two EU diplomats suggested that restrictions on Russian gas could be the next step.

The sanctions package is expected to include measures to tighten control on the circumvention of existing restrictions, sanctions on Russian banks, energy companies and the so-called shadow fleet, as well as export restrictions targeting third countries, the portal said. Furthermore, the EU may tighten rules for issuing tourist visas to Russians.