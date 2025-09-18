Houthis report missile strike on military site in Tel Aviv

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement have struck a military facility in Tel Aviv with a "hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces have carried out an operation, in which a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was fired to attack an important Israeli military site in the occupied region of Yaffo (Tel Aviv)," he said on Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television. "The operation has reached its goal."

According to Saree, Houthi forces also staged successful drone attacks on the cities of Eilat and Beer Sheva in the south of Israel. He pledged that "constant strikes" on these areas will continue.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of districts in central Israel. No damage or casualties were reported.