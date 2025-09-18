Falling oil prices may bring peace to Ukraine — Trump

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that declining oil prices may bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The US leader said at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that if oil prices fall, the Russian government "will have no other choice" but "to drop out of this war."

At the same time, Trump expressed his frustration over the fact that certain European countries keep buying oil from Russia.

The US leader reminded that he had imposed sanctions on India for buying Russian oil. He emphasized that his country was boosting domestic production to bring global prices down. "We produce more oil than anybody else in the world," he added.

At the same time, he criticized the fact that other countries are buying Russian oil.

"You can’t do that," Trump said. "That's not playing fair with the United States, and we can't have that."