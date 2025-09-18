Trump confident Ukraine conflict to be settled

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers country residence that the conflict in Ukraine will eventually be resolved, as will the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

"We're working very hard on Israel and Gaza. What's happening over there is complex, but it's going to get done right," Trump pointed out.

"And likewise, Russia and Ukraine will get done," he pointed out. The White House host reiterated his view that resolving the Ukrainian crisis once seemed like a simple task due to his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but in practice, achieving this goal proved much more difficult.

"He’s let me down, he’s really let me down," Trump said, referring to Putin.