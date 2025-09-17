WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government’s actions show that Vladimir Zelensky and his advisers are losing a grip on reality, according to an article published by US journal Foreign Policy.

"In the course of the last month, Ukraine’s government pushed two significant measures related to one of its most glaring weaknesses: its strained armed forces," reads an article by Berlin-based journalist Paul Hockenos. "Yet the moves landed awkwardly in Ukraine and have some observers wondering whether President Vladimir Zelensky, and his circle of advisors, is adequately in touch with reality outside the corridors of power in Kiev."

Among the above-mentioned measures the author named "proposed draconian sentences for insubordination in the military, namely harsher criminal liability for absence without leave and desertion," which triggered protests in the country. Another initiative is the to permit men aged between 18 and 22 to leave the country while the martial law is in place.

"The fear of many Ukrainians is that young men between 18 and 22 will now flee in large numbers, leaving the armed forces come 2027 with too few new recruits - and Ukraine, a country with severe demographic deficiencies, with too few people when the war ends," the article says.

"The misbegotten military reforms come on top of other government blunders that throw a damning light on the president’s closest circle of advisors," the author wrote. He also recalled Zelensky’s argument with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J D Vance at the White House.

According to the article, "the world witnessed one stunning lapse in judgment" on Kiev’s part, Because Zelensky was not properly prepared for the meeting.

"Another howler" is Zelensky’s attempt to take under control the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The article says that "the country’s notorious graft has sullied its reputation."

"This litany of missteps speaks badly about Zelensky’s coterie and political party," Foreign Policy wrote. "The obvious conclusion is that Zelensky needs new counsel.".