MARIUPOL, September 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are deliberately targeting children and civilians, while war crimes committed by the Ukrainian army are being ignored abroad, former US Congresswoman and 2020 vice-presidential candidate Cynthia Ann McKinney told TASS during her visit to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

As reported by a TASS correspondent, a delegation of foreign journalists, political analysts, and commentators from the US, France, Belgium, Turkey, Brazil, and other countries toured the Mariupol Drama Theater, destroyed during a strike by Ukraine's troops, as well as the Azovstal plant. They later visited a Russian military unit named after Martyn Pushkar, which comprises former Ukrainian soldiers.

"The only impression one can have is that there has been a very serious conflict here in this region; that people fought, people are still fighting, and people are being attacked. I see a parallel between Gaza and Palestine, and the Donbass: the targeting of the children, wanton attacks on civilians, and also the attempt to suppress the truth," McKinney said.

She added that during her time in the republic, she witnessed firsthand evidence of genocide against Donbass civilians by the Ukraine’s armed forces. "In Palestine, they've been fighting ever since 1947. Of course, the state was created in 1948. The Palestinians have this history of struggle, whereas here there was no such history, and people had to teach themselves how to defend themselves," she noted.

McKinney also stated that for a long time, people in the US and other countries believed Western propaganda, propagated through films and video games, portraying Russia as an aggressor. "Now, people are thinking for themselves and putting two and two together and actually getting four," she said.