Nepal starts forming interim government

NEW DELHI, September 15. /TASS/. Sushila Karki, a former chief justice and Nepal's interim prime minister, has begun forming her cabinet, media reported.

According to Nepal News, three ministers have already been sworn in by President Ram Chandra Poudel.

Rameshore Khanal was appointed finance minister, Kulman Ghising was named energy and irrigation minister, and Om Prakash Aryal was chosen as home minister. More appointments are planned in the coming days.

Karki previously stated that her cabinet would not exceed 15 portfolios. She emphasized that it will remain in power for no more than six months. According to available information, new parliamentary elections will be held in early March 2026.

Riots broke out in Kathmandu and other Nepalese cities earlier last week following protests against corruption and the social media ban. Students and activists from the Gen-Z youth movement were the main participants in the protests. Protesters set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prosecutor's office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned.

Since September 9, the Nepalese army has regularly published notices about the introduction of a curfew and restrictions aimed at stabilizing the situation. By Saturday, everyday life in Kathmandu and other regions had returned to normal. Public transportation resumed operation. Currently, almost all restrictions have been lifted.