At least 26 police wounded in large-scale anti-migration protest in London

LONDON, September 14. /TASS/. A total of 26 police officers were wounded during the Unite the Kingdom protest against illegal migration, organized by far-right movements in London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

In all, between 110,000 and 150,000 people took part in the event, which, according to the police, exceeded the organizers’ expectations by far.

Clashes with the law enforcement, in which officers were kicked, beaten and pelted with various objects, occurred when the police started to stop protestors, who went outside the zone designated for the protest.

A total of 25 people were detained. An investigation was launched to identify other violators, caught on officers’ body cams.

The protest was organized by a far-right organization, English Defence League. Addressing the crowd, its founder Tommy Robinson announced to his followers that "revolution has begun." US billionaire Elon Musk delivered a speech via a video linkup. He urged to dismiss the British parliament.

Another protest, in support of migration, was also held in London. However, it was attended by mere 5,000 people.