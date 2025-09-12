Orban accuses von der Leyen of driving EU into 'the abyss'

BUDAPEST, September 12. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to cede her office to a more competent politician, claiming that her policies are destroying Europe.

"Under von der Leyen, the EU is heading for the abyss. It’s time for her to pack her bags and leave Brussels to those who can pursue a better policy," State Secretary for International Communication and Relations at the prime minister’s office Zoltan Kovacs quoted him as saying on his X page.

Orban said earlier that on September 10, the right-wing Patriots of Europe faction in the European Parliament had initiated a no-confidence vote to von der Leyen. Prior to this, Politico said that various European Parliament factions were looking at organizing another vote of no confidence against the European Commission president. The voting, according to the newspaper, may be held in October. The first attempt to organize such a vote in July was unsuccesful.