Nepal’s president pledges to resolve crisis as soon as possible

NEW DELHI, September 11./TASS/. Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel has vowed to make "every possible effort" to swiftly pull the country out of crisis following unrest and protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

"I am consulting and making every possible effort within the framework of the constitution to find a way out of the difficult situation the country is in," he said amid ongoing negotiations to form an interim government, AFP reported.

Earlier, talks began at the Nepalese army headquarters in Kathmandu, attended by one of the candidates for the interim government’s leadership, former chairman of the Supreme Court of Nepal Sushila Karki. Numerous Gen-Z movement activists and media representatives gathered outside the building. Among them were supporters of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, both running to head the interim government. Additionally, Kulman Ghising, former head of Nepal’s Electricity Authority, is also named as a contender for the interim cabinet’s leadership. Clashes were reported outside the headquarters between supporters of different candidates.

Mass unrest erupted in Kathmandu and other Nepalese cities earlier this week following protests against corruption and the ban on social media. The protests were primarily led by students and Gen-Z activists. The Health Ministry reports that over 30 people have died, and more than 1,000 have been injured. On September 9, amid the protests, authorities lifted the ban on social media.

