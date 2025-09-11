Lukashenko, Trump’s representative discuss US embassy, Belavia Airlines, prisoner swap

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting in Minsk with US President Donald Trump’s representative John Coale on Thursday.

Over five hours, the two sides discussed the reopening of the US embassy in Minsk, the lifting of sanctions on the republic’s national air carrier Belavia Airlines, and the prisoner release.

TASS has compiled the key takeaways from the meeting.

Reopening US embassy in Minsk

- The US president’s representative said that Washington would like to normalize relations with Minsk.

- Also, the United States wants the embassy to return to work, Coale said.

- According to him, the US embassy in Minsk may resume operations in the near future.

Lifting of sanctions on Belavia

- Washington has lifted sanctions against Belavia Airlines, Coale announced.

- For his part, Lukashenko pointed to a strong interest of the Belarusian side in economic cooperation with the United States.

Prisoner swap

- Lukashenko expressed his readiness to discuss "a large-scale deal" to release a number of prisoners.

- At Trump’s request, Lukashenko pardoned 14 foreign prisoners convicted of espionage, participation in extremist and terrorist activities, and other criminal acts committed on Belarusian soil.

- The list of the pardoned people includes six Lithuanians, two Latvians, two Polish citizens, two Germans, a Frenchman, and a British national.

- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said 52 prisoners released in Belarus have crossed the republic’s border with the Baltic country.

Atmosphere of the meeting

- Coale handed over to the Belarusian leader a letter of warm wishes from the US president and White House-themed cufflinks as a birthday gift.

- Lukashenko commended the US president for his peacemaking efforts.

- Trump’s representative conveyed his satisfaction with the meeting with Lukashenko, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, reported.