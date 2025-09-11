Washington wants to normalize ties with Minsk, US representative says

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. John Coale, US deputy special presidential envoy to Ukraine, during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said that the United States wants to normalize its relations with Belarus, the BelTA news agency reported.

"We would very much like to normalize our bilateral relations between the Republic of Belarus and the United States of America and we are ready to do everything for this normalization to happen. The removal of sanctions [from the Belarusian Belavia air carrier - TASS] that we’ve just declared during this meeting is only the beginning," the news agency quoted him as saying.

"And if we come up with the right decisions during our discussion, our meeting regarding the other persons held in captivity (regarding prisoners), I think we will be able to achieve a lot on the way of normalization," the US envoy noted, according to BelTA.