Nepal unrest death toll rises to 30 — health ministry

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Over 30 people have died and more than 1,000 others have been injured in the unrest in Nepal, the country’s Ministry of Health and Population said.

The ministry reported that 713 injured individuals have already been discharged from hospitals. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is treating the highest number of patients - 436, followed by the National Trauma Center with 161 and Everest Hospital with 109. In total, the wounded are being treated in 28 hospitals across the country.

The Nepalese Health Ministry has urged medical facilities to remain on high alert.

Unrest erupted in Kathmandu and other Nepali cities on Monday and Tuesday following protests against corruption and the ban on social media.

Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned. Protesters set fire to government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, and prosecutor’s office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. Clashes also broke out at the Nepal-India border, where checkpoints were closed.

On September 4, the Nepalese government imposed restrictions on the operation of several messaging apps and social media platforms that had not been registered with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the stipulated timeframe. On September 8, mass demonstrations involving thousands of protesters began in Kathmandu and other major cities, opposing the government’s measures. The protests were primarily led by students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement. On September 9, amid the protests, the authorities lifted the ban on social media.