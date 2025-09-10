Nigeria signs cybersecurity agreement with Kaspersky Lab — newspaper

HARARE, September 10. /TASS/. Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity with the Kaspersky Lab, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

"Our collaboration with Kaspersky, which has deep expertise in all these areas, will be another step in building multi-layered national security," the agency said adding that first of all this concerns the human factor.

"More than 95 per cent of cyber breaches are caused by human error," the agency stressed.

"Our first line of defense must be the people. We need to build talent, raise awareness, and ensure fluency in how technology is used. This MoU is not just a formality, it is a springboard for action," the agency’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa said as quoted by the newspaper.

According to him, the agreement with the Russian company is in alignment with the NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan to strengthen cybersecurity and enhance digital trust.

The agreement provides for the exchange of technical information, joint actions to prevent threats of cyberattacks against citizens, companies and the government of Nigeria.