Wife of former Nepal PM alive in hospital despite media reports of her death — portal

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The wife of the former prime minister of Nepal Jhala Nath Khanal is alive and in intensive care with serious injuries, the Khabarhub portal reported quoting a hospital official.

On Tuesday, Khabarhub said that the woman died after rioters attacked the residence of the former prime minister.

Protests against corruption and a ban on social media escalated into riots in Kathmandu and other cities on Monday and Tuesday. The country's Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned. Protesters set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor’s Office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. Riots also broke out on the Nepal-India border, and checkpoints were closed.

On September 4, the government restricted the operation of some messengers and social networks.

On September 8, thousands rallied in Kathmandu and several other major cities.

On September 9, the authorities lifted the ban.

Although the protests took place without official leaders, chairman of the youth non-profit organization Hami Nepal (We are for Nepal) Sudan Gurung became their face. This organization advocates for the active participation of young people in the transformation of society, against censorship on the Internet and corruption.

A poor Himalayan nation wedged between India and China, Nepal has a population of about 30 million people. The country’s economy largely depends on agriculture, tourism, and remittances from its citizens working abroad. The country faces a shortage of jobs and is dependent on India and China for trade. Nepal often experiences natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.