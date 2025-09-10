Agitators in Nepal demand rewriting Constitution, call for political reforms — TV

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Activists from the Gen Z youth movement, which organized massive protests in Nepal, called for a large-scale political reform, including amendments to the Constitution, in a statement reported by India Today television.

According to the document, the basic demands include "immediate dissolution" of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Nepal’s parliament, "amendment or complete rewriting of the Constitution," taking public opinion into account, and holding a new election after the interim period.

Also, the activists demanded restructuring of the systems of education, healthcare, justice, security, and communications, and investigation into assets "looted over the past three decades" to be followed by nationalization.

Unrest after anti-government protests raged in the Nepalese capital and other cities on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has stepped down. Protesters set fire to a number of government buildings, including the parliament, Supreme Court, prosecutor’s office. Attacks on politicians and officials’ residences were reported. Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal’s wife died after such an attack.

The demonstrators opposed the government’s September 4 decision to restrict access to some messengers and social networks that were not registered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on time. Thousands rallied, mostly young people and students. Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured. On September 9, the government lifted the social media ban amid the turmoil.