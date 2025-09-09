Polish president sees 'no need' to send troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. There is no need for sending Polish troops to Ukraine, President Karol Nawrocki said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Helsinki.

"The presence of Polish troops in Ukraine, from my point of view, is out of the question, there is no need for this. I will not consent to sending Polish troops to Ukraine," Nawrocki said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

The Polish leader said that so far there have been no "concrete statements" from Ukraine's allies about sending military personnel there.

Nawrocki suggested sending the military of other NATO member countries, ones not on its eastern flank, to Ukraine, if that must be done. At the same time, the Polish president assured that Warsaw would continue to provide support to Kiev in "the coming months and years, right up to the onset of a long-term peace."

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO troops, should they appear in Ukraine, would become legitimate targets for the Russian army.