Macron confirms that US criticized EU for buying oil from Russia

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has criticized a number of EU countries for continuing to purchase Russian oil amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, French leader Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the "coalition of the willing" talks held in Paris.

"From the very beginning of this conflict, it is absolutely true that President Trump and the US administration, as well as we, were outraged by the decisions of two EU member states that continue to buy Russian oil. And I think that's good," Macron said.

He added that, during today's conference, the topic of introducing new direct and secondary sanctions against Russia and its partner countries was raised. According to the EU and the US, these countries are helping Russia circumvent the restrictions already in place. In this context, Macron clarified that China was mentioned.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a White House source, that US President Donald Trump, in a telephone conversation with participants in the "coalition of the willing" meeting, "emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil.".