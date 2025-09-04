Putin's China visit solidifies Moscow-Beijing alliance against US influence — expert

TUNISIA, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to China reaffirmed the strength of the strategic alliance between Moscow and Beijing, highlighting their shared vision of building a multipolar world, one where America doesn’t wield disproportionate power globally, Egyptian expert and director of the Asia Center for Studies and Translation, Ahmed Moustafa, told TASS.

He characterized the military parade on Tiananmen Square in Beijing as more than a display of historical pride; it was a potent geopolitical signal.

"President Putin's extensive visit, culminating in his participation alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in key events, underscored the deepening strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence," Moustafa explained. "Both leaders emphasized that their military and strategic cooperation serve as a deterrent to American ambitions in their respective regions. Beyond strengthening military ties, they are also challenging US economic dominance."

The expert pointed out that amid Europe's economic instability, Russia and China are advocating for the creation of a BRICS reserve currency and promoting trade in their own national currencies, reducing reliance on the US dollar. "This move is part of an effort to develop a new financial system capable of challenging American economic supremacy," Moustafa stated.

He emphasized that "the partnership between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping transcends traditional diplomacy; it is a robust strategic alliance committed to fostering a multipolar global order that diminishes Western hegemony."

"Russia's vast resources and military strength, combined with China's economic and industrial prowess, enable a unified front," Moustafa noted. "Their collaboration is further institutionalized through organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, which serve as alternatives to Western-led international structures."

He highlighted that the signing of 22 bilateral agreements signals "a significant strengthening of the Sino-Russian partnership beyond mere rhetoric, directly challenging US-dominated frameworks."

Details of Putin’s visit to China

The SCO summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, drawing leaders from over 20 nations and representatives from 10 international organizations. During the summit, 15 new cooperation agreements were signed.

On September 2, Putin held talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing, resulting in the signing of 22 documents facilitating increased cooperation between Russia and China. The following day, the Russian president was the key guest at ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.