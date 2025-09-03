MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Coalition of the Willing providing military support to Kiev is only "theoretical" today, Vladimir Zelensky admitted.

"Today we are facing another initiative. The leaders of this initiative in Europe are France and Britain - this is the Coalition of the Willing. Today, it still looks theoretical," he said at a briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Tomorrow we will have a [meeting] of the Coalition of the Willing, which will result in - I do not know on what day it will take place, but it will definitely take place - security guarantees for Ukraine. I think we will gain very important guarantees."

Earlier, former Verkhovna Rada deputy and expert of the Other Ukraine movement Spiridon Kilinkarov said that the European "coalition of those who want to send troops to Ukraine has seemingly turned into a "coalition of those who do not want to."

A meeting of the coalition countries will be held in Paris on September 4. European leaders and Zelensky are also expected to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the Coalition of the Willing are aimed at undermining the emerging progress on the Ukrainian settlement following the results of Russian-American contacts.