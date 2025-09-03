Russia-China-Iran-DPRK leader gathering 'direct challenge' to world order — Kallas

BRUSSELS, September 3. /TASS/. Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas believes that the gathering of the leaders of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea represents a "direct challenge" to the rules-based world order.

"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, North Korea in Beijing today - these aren’t just anti-Western optics, this is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules," she told a news conference.

She labeled the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the bilateral and multilateral meetings in Beijing as the work of "autocratic alliances seeking a fast track to a new world order."

"These are realities that Europe needs to confront."