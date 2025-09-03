China showcases its new generation of tanks at Beijing parade

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. New-generation Chinese armored vehicles, including Type 100 tanks and Type 100 fire support vehicles, participated in a military parade on Tiananmen Square, a TASS correspondent reported.
The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of states and governments from 24 countries.