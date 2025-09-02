Europe drafts security guarantees for Ukraine, awaits US support — Elysee Palace

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. European countries supporting the Kiev regime have drafted proposals for post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine and are awaiting backing from the US, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"What we will be looking for on Thursday is confirmation that the 'coalition of the willing' does indeed have the support of the US," the agency quoted one of the French president's advisers as saying at a briefing.

On September 4, a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine. In addition to the leaders of France, the UK, and Germany, Vladimir Zelensky will also be present.

The exact number of participants is unknown, but French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that the coalition already includes 30 member countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with NBC News, said that the issue of security guarantees surrounding the Ukrainian settlement should be resolved by consensus, taking into account Russia's fundamental interests. He also emphasized that providing security guarantees for Ukraine through foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory would be unacceptable to Russia.