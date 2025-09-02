{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Europe drafts security guarantees for Ukraine, awaits US support — Elysee Palace

On September 4, a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. European countries supporting the Kiev regime have drafted proposals for post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine and are awaiting backing from the US, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"What we will be looking for on Thursday is confirmation that the 'coalition of the willing' does indeed have the support of the US," the agency quoted one of the French president's advisers as saying at a briefing.

On September 4, a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine. In addition to the leaders of France, the UK, and Germany, Vladimir Zelensky will also be present.

The exact number of participants is unknown, but French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that the coalition already includes 30 member countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with NBC News, said that the issue of security guarantees surrounding the Ukrainian settlement should be resolved by consensus, taking into account Russia's fundamental interests. He also emphasized that providing security guarantees for Ukraine through foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory would be unacceptable to Russia.

Ukraine crisis
Conflict in Syria
French court issues arrest warrants for Assad, six other former Syrian officials — agency
The investigation was carried out following the death and wounding of several Western journalists in Syria in 2012 after a strike on a press center in Homs
Unauthorized protests involving over 19,500 take place in Serbia — Interior Ministry
The ministry reported that some protesters wore masks and shouted offensive insults at police officers during the disturbances
North Korea's Kim taking 20-hour train ride to China for his first-ever multilateral event
In Beijing, Kim Jong Un will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II
Flightradar refutes reports about GPS system failure in von der Leyen’s plane
The Financial Times reported earlier that the GPS system of her plane failed when it was flying to Bulgaria
Idea of global governance, development bank and warm welcome — SCO summit results
Guests enjoyed Chinese cuisine and a cultural concert, with particular attention given to the Russian delegation and President Putin, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 40 Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day
Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an M113 armored personnel carrier
China reaffirms its firm position on Ukraine — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that China maintains an objective and impartial stance, favoring dialogue and reconciliation
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Trilateral summit of Russia, China, Mongolia kicks off in Beijing
The previous trilateral summit took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in 2022
Russian Armed Forces straighten frontline border DPR and Dnepropetrovsk Region
Igor Kimakovsky noted that nearly the entire western border area of the DPR was under Russian control at present
Trump says India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods 'to nothing'
According to the US president, New Delhi should have made this decision many years ago
Russia has nothing to do with GPS failure on von der Leyen's plane — Kremlin
Earlier, the newspaper reported that Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft’s navigation system malfunctioned during its landing in Bulgaria, forcing the pilots to rely on paper maps to land at Plovdiv Airport
Over 100 Russian residents injured in Kiev forces’ strikes over week, 12 killed — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that Ukrainian troops actively employed attack drones for strikes on Russian regions over the past week
Putin, Xi take walk around Chinese leader’s residence
The Zhongnanhai residence is one of the ancient palace and park complexes in downtown Beijing
Putin suggests Europe halt gas supplies to Ukraine in response to pipeline attacks
In the conversation, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico mentioned that Bratislava has taken a firm stance against Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure
UN refusal to reform may erode states' confidence in organization — Kazakh president
Kazakh president praised the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contains a long-term vision for the development of the international community
North Korea comes up with new-type solid-fuel engine for next generation ICBMs — KCNA
The engine is to be used in the ICBM Hwasongpho-19 series and the next-generation ICBM Hwasongpho-20
Tokyo lays groundwork for new territorial claims against Moscow — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, pointed out that this directly affects Russia’s national security interests
West may lose in confrontation with SCO — Finnish president
According to Alexander Stubb, the SCO seeks to "undermine the unity" of Western countries
Putin floats potential for Russia-US nuclear cooperation in Slovakia
The Russian leader recalled that he had already indirectly discussed the potential cooperation with the US on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet following Russian strike on Kiev’s defense industry sites
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian forces had delivered a strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, on Ukrainian defense industry sites
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Kiev loses 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries in August in battles near LPR — expert
The greatest depletion of enemy manpower occurred in the area overseen by Battlegroup West
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Russia ready to cooperate with United States, Ukraine at Zaporozhye nuke plant — Putin
The Russian leader noted that he had already discussed that issue with the US side
Russia respects Serbia’s independent foreign policy course — Putin
The Russian president said that he was happy to speak with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in person and discuss both bilateral and regional affairs
Russia seeks to boost relations with China, Mongolia — Putin
The Russian president noted that it is important for trilateral cooperation to take on new dimensions
Brazilian leader plans to propose WTO reform during BRICS’ virtual summit — TV
According to the television channel, the Brazilian president also plans to discuss BRICS’ potential response to the US tariffs
Press review: Putin highlights SCO role in Eurasian security as US PMCs may back Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 2nd
Police arrest man who attacked former Czech PM Babis — media
According to preliminary information, the assailant — an elderly man — struck Babis several times on the head with a crutch during an election rally in the village of Dobra
Proposed Chinese initiatives to be discussed within SCO bodies tomorrow — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that today in China there were "not so much negotiations as two summits: the SCO and SCO+"
Moscow genuinely interested in revival of Russia-India-China troika format — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat added that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues
Putin, Erdogan discuss Middle East, North Africa, South Caucasus
Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Turkish cooperation in all these areas is well-established
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Eight settlements liberated by Russian forces in DPR in August — expert
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlements of Kolodezi and Sredneye and units of the Battlegroup South liberated the settlements Alexandro-Kalinovo, Shcherbinovka, Alexandro-Shultino, Katerinovka, Kleban-Byk, and Nelepovka
India reduces holdings of US Treasury securities — Central Bank
Despite the reduced share of American bonds, India’s total foreign exchange reserves as of August 22, 2025, remain at $690 bln
Cuban president voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative
Diaz-Canel is currently on an official visit to Vietnam, from where he will travel to China to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II
Russia, China sign 22 cooperation agreements during Putin’s visit to China
Memorandums and agreements have been signed between several other Russian and Chinese media outlets
Putin, Kim Jong Un to hold talks after attending parade together — Kremlin aide
Kim Jong Un has already arrived in China, Yury Ushakov said
Over 120 drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that four men suffered injuries in the village of Borisovka and were taken to the city hospital
Ukraine's security must come after peace deal, not before — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine will also ensure the security of Russia
US faces TNT shortage amid conflict in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper notes this shortage could have wider economic consequences, as TNT is used in mining operations for construction materials
TASS, Xinhua sign cooperation strategy for 2026-2030
TASS and Xinhua agreed to provide each other with access to their Chinese, Russian, and English news feeds
Houthis report attacking Israeli General Staff headquarters
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea, Ben Gurion Airport, the seaport of Ashdod, and a power plant in Tel Aviv were also struck
China, Russia, Mongolia need to strengthen ties in complicated global situation — Xi
The Chinese leader called for actively promoting cross-border infrastructure and energy projects, boosting the cohesion of development strategies, as well as expanding payments in national currencies
Russian senator highlights risk of armed conflict in Transnistria
Andrey Klimov stressed that Russia was seeking to resolve the situation through political and diplomatic means to prevent it from escalating into "irreversible consequences"
Power of Siberia 2 to be the largest project in gas industry — Gazprom
Issues related to financing of gas pipeline construction and commercial terms of supplies will be discussed and updated now, CEO of the Russian gas holding Gazprom Alexey Miller added
Kremlin urges moving beyond ‘what the West will think’ mindset
"Let them think what they will think. And we will focus on our own business and implementing our agenda," Dmitry Peskov said
Xi Jinping puts forward global governance initiative at SCO+ meeting
The Chinese leader proposed to create "a community with a shared future for mankind"
Putin, Trump yet to reach agreement on meeting with Zelensky — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that there are no concrete proposals to raise the level of representatives at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet
China ready to work with Russia to promote fairer system of global governance — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese president, in recent years, Beijing and Moscow have achieved fruitful results in terms of multilateral cooperation
West abuses role of dollar to suppress rivals — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the West was doing everything possible to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world and preserve its dominance
Kim Jong Un’s train arrives in Beijing — Yonhap
The North Korean leader is accompanied by representatives from the party and government leadership
SCO summit highlights unity between Russia, China, India in opposition to West — media
Newsweek also pointed to the leader’s "jovial" exchange on the event’s sidelines
Slovakia supports standardization of relations with Russia — prime minister
Robert Fico noted that he did not understand several EU decisions
Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev
"We see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Russia is serially producing unmanned surface vehicles — First Deputy PM
Such craft undergo improvement and upgrading on a going basis, Denis Manturov said
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russia’s Rostov Region
Governor Yury Slyusar said that an unexploded shell was found in an apartment after the attack
Slovak PM to meet with Chinese, Russian presidents in Beijing
Being part of such discussions means to maintain dialogue, Fico noted
NATO expansion and response to attacks on energy sites: what Putin told Fico
The Slovak PM compared the European Union to a "toad on the bottom of a well," which sees nothing around it
Egypt refuses to guard UK embassy in response to London protests
The United Kingdom announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Cairo on August 31 after the Egyptian authorities removed concrete security barriers that protected the embassy building
Slovakia against Ukraine’s NATO membership — prime minister
Robert Fico, however, noted that Slovakia is ready to cooperate with Ukraine, when it comes to the EU membership
Putin jokes: being alive already means doing well
The Russian president showed wit and humor replying to a "not particularly pleasant question," as the Slovak prime minister put it
Russia, Turkey and India united by serious partnership — Kremlin
"We are united by multi-aspect relations in the most different areas," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian MP hails China’s initiatives as first step toward forming new center of power
According to Leonid Slutsky, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative of global governance has an unprecedented significance
Venezuela joins SCO initiative on global governance, says President Maduro
Maduro also stressed that Russia, China, India and Iran support peace and stability
US has no leverage to ensure immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, envoy to NATO says
Matthew Whitaker still said that Washington is determined to continue efforts to establish long-term peace in Ukraine
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Trade turnover between Russia, Tajikistan growing — Putin
Growth is observed in the key development areas, the Russian leader noted
Trump says he does not crave Nobel Peace Prize
According to the US president, he just wants "to be treated fairly"
Press review: China hosts largest SCO summit while EU ministers fail to agree on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 1st
Indian PM praises his meeting with Putin on sidelines of SCO summit as 'excellent'
Narendra Modi noted that the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
Austria’s former top diplomat opens up about having to leave her home country
Karin Kneissl said she left Austria in 2020
Xi Jinping describes China, Russia as key victors of World War II
According to the Chinese president, the leaders’ participation in celebrations marking the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War highlights both countries’ determination to protect the truth about World War II
Former Polish PM labels Russia threat narrative as scarecrow invented by NATO
Creating this story about a threat is necessary for certain political circles and movements, Leszek Miller said
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
West ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent US from mending relations with Russia — Ritter
Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line"
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Ukraine loses about 1,245 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov
European Council’s President recognized Ukraine was part of tariff deal — Politico
Brussels agreed as a result to cash out 15-percent tariffs on the entire EU exports to the United States and dropped any retaliatory measures
Putin-Xi meeting continues over cup of tea
The parties earlier discussed the further strengthening and development of strategic interaction between Russia and China, and practical cooperation between the two countries
China, Russia sign more than twenty documents on cooperation — TV
The talks between the leaders of the two countries ended in Beijing earlier today
Russia, China, India send ‘powerful message’ to Washington at SCO summit — media
The SCO summit, attended by Putin and the leaders of more than 20 countries, kicked off on Sunday in the city of Tianjin in northern China. According to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, the event became the largest forum in the history of the organization
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Gazprom, CNPC sign documents on increase of gas supplies
CEO of the Russian gas holding Alexey Miller said deliveries over the Far Eastern Route will grow to 12 billion cubic meters per year
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Ukraine loses nearly 54,000 troops in LPR battles over summer — expert
In June-August, units of Russia’s Battlegroups North, South, and West liberated 31 settlements
Japan can build its own nuclear potential in a few years — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev recalled that the Japanese media openly writes that the country has accumulated large stocks of weapons-grade plutonium
Putin's agreements with Trump, topic of Ukraine at SCO summit: what Kremlin aide said
According to Yury Ushakov, the Ukrainian issue was discussed on the sidelines of the SCO summit
Area of oil spill in Black Sea is 350 square km — satellite monitoring
The slick is localized west of Anapa
Agreement on Power of Siberia designed for thirty years — Gazprom
CEO Alexey Miller refrained from indicating the currency of payment
Two multi-storey residential buildings damaged after attack in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don
Governor Yury Slyusar said that three adults and a child were hospitalized with various injuries
Zelensky, Europe make it worse for themselves by rejecting reality — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that European politicians aimed to shift the burden of the conflict onto the United States, seeking to entangle Washington further in the war
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Ukrainian losses in special op zone amount to about 1,295 troops in 24 hours — top brass
Units from Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Tokyo seeks resources, not justice in issue of 'Northern territories' — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, waters around the Kurils possess unique hydrography with currents bringing feedstuff from the bottom for enormous schools of fish
Ex-president Yanukovych says Ukraine joining NATO straight-line path to civil war
Viktor Yanukovych was commenting on a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit that the West's constant attempts to draw Kiev into NATO are one of the main causes of the Ukrainian conflict
Putin slams alleged Russian plans to attack Europe as a 'provocation'
The Russian leader added that it is "a sign of utter incompetence"
