Pakistan intends to decisively strengthen bilateral ties with Russia — prime minister

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advocated for the strengthening of bilateral ties at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our relations have only improved over the past many years. Thanks to your commitment and interest in many areas. I also intend to decisively strengthen our bilateral ties," the prime minister noted.

He emphasized that Putin is "a decisive leader" and that now Russia and Pakistan "are moving in the right direction." Sharif thanked the Russian president for his efforts "to balance" the situation in South Asia. The Pakistani prime minister said he respects Russia-India ties and hopes that cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad will reach the highest level. Sharif also accepted Putin’s invitation to visit Russia in November and participate in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) event for heads of government. "I would be very happy to visit Russia. I haven’t been to Russia in many years; that's why I'm looking forward to visiting Moscow and reminiscing about my youth," he said.