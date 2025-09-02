MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The notion that Russia is a threat to the West was fabricated by certain political circles and reflects a lack of confidence in NATO’s strength, former Polish Prime Minister (2001-2004) Leszek Miller said in an interview with RMF FM radio.

"Russia will not attack a NATO member. Creating this story about a threat is necessary for certain political circles and movements," Miller stated. "For some reason, no one is attacking us on the border with Russia. I see the rhetoric and threats of war as a sign of little faith in NATO’s power," he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated that NATO countries had "invented this scarecrow of a Russian threat all on their own," saying they were blatantly lying to their own citizens.