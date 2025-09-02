China reaffirms its firm position on Ukraine — diplomat

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China played a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis before Russian President Vladimir Putin visited and will continue to do so during the Russian leader’s stay, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"Ever since the [Ukraine] crisis erupted, China has maintained an objective and impartial stance, favoring dialogue and reconciliation," the Chinese diplomat said at a news briefing in response to a question from a Western journalist who asked whether Beijing would help the Kiev regime restore peace during the Russian leader’s visit to China. "We are ready to continue playing a constructive role in finding a political solution to the crisis, taking into account requests from the parties involved and working with the international community," he added.

China’s unequivocal position on Ukraine remains unchanged, Guo stressed.

Putin is staying in China on a four-day visit from August 31 to September 3. The Russian leader took part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in northern China’s Tianjin and held important meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and many other leaders.