Trump says he does not crave Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not crave the Nobel Peace Prize.

When asked by The Daily Caller if he craved the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump said: "No."

According to the US president, he just wants "to be treated fairly." Trump claimed that he had "stopped seven wars" since returning to the White House. "I mean, nobody’s done that. But with that being said, it is what it is," he added.

NBC News reported in mid-August, citing a White House official, that Trump wanted to get the Nobel Peace Prize but did not think he would be able to do that. The Norwegian media reported earlier that the US president had called Jens Stoltenberg, ex-NATO secretary general who now serves as Norway’s finance minister, to talk about the Nobel Peace Prize. A White House official confirmed the call but did not disclose what had been discussed.