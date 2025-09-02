US has no leverage to ensure immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, envoy to NATO says

BELGRADE, September 2. /TASS/. It would be naive to expect Washington’s diplomatic interference to bring a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

"I think that the United States has been very clear: we want this war to end. We want the fighting to stop. I think it’s very naive to believe that the United States can decree that the fighting stop and that somehow Russia or Ukraine – either side – will stop the fighting," he said in response to the moderator’s question about a lack of decisive steps by the US to achieve peace by putting pressure on the parties to the conflict.

The US envoy added that Washington did not have any leverage to force the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities. Still, in his words, the US is determined to continue efforts to establish long-term peace in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US leader’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side: Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia, while Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the US. Addressing the media after the talks, Putin said that the Ukraine conflict had topped the summit’s agenda.

On August 18, Trump held a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. He also called Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders spoke in favor of the continuation of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev and discussed the possibility of increasing the level of delegations.