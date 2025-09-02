China ready to work with Russia to promote fairer system of global governance — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to work together with Moscow to promote the formation of a fairer system of global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Working together with you, we are ready to support each other’s national development and prosperity, resolutely safeguard international justice and equality, and promote the formation of a fairer, rational system of global governance," he stated.

According to Xi, in recent years, China and Russia have achieved fruitful results in terms of multilateral cooperation.

Putin is currently on a visit to China. He took part in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit between August 31 and September 1. On September 2, talks between Putin and Xi Jinping are taking place in Beijing. On September 3, the Russian leader will attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.